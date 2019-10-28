UW-W hosts first-ever STEM Career Fair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There are always opportunities at UW-Whitewater for students to further advance their connections as well as their careers. The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) career fair is Friday, Nov. 1st, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second floor of the University Center.

This is the first year that the UW-W campus is hosting a STEM career fair and it is encouraged for every student to attend. This fair will provide lots of opportunities to network with more than 50 possible employers and graduate and professional schools.

“Families always say what kinds of jobs and internships are out there, so we felt that there was a need and a priority to have this. We decided to do a STEM fair and extend the invitation to some grad and professional schools that would still come to something like this and we just thought for sake of access and opportunities and for so many students who are in the STEM fields here, to be sensitive and to be inclusive of students who have those interests, that was one of the reasons why we reached out to some grad and professional students.” said Greg Iacarrino, a Career Counselor of Letters & Sciences Career & Leadership Development.

All science subjects such as biology, computer science, and even psychology will have booths. Every science student should be able to find something to benefit them at the career fair.

“It can be exciting because the same courses and skills are really flexible in preparing students for many opportunities, but it can also be hard to know what is out there and how to get to where you want to go. So I hope that students go with an open mind to ‘try on’ ideas about what they can do, learn about internships and summer employment opportunities, make connections, and then follow up to see what they can do now as students to move towards a ‘good fit’ for a career.” said Dr. Lisberg, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences.

Throughout the year there are many opportunities to connect with the STEM program. One way to get involved is with the STEM Boot Camp (SBC). This camp is held throughout the summer and offers a sense of community among the science program and better preparation for career paths driven by science.

“SBC has helped tremendously in my science journey because it helped me become acclimated to campus and the science department professors before classes even started. It gave me the opportunity to build relationships with the faculty and my peers through science while figuring myself out.” said Marrissa Stewart, former SBC student, and teacher’s assistant.

Attending students are advised to wear business professional attire and bring a current resume and their Hawk Card with them to present to each employer.

For business attire, students are welcomed to visit the Warhawk Success Closet in the University Center for free donated business attire. The UC also has services available that will look through your resume and help prepare you for the fair or any other career milestones in the future.

For further information regarding the STEM career fair, visit the Career and Leadership Development Center in the University Center and refer to Handshake for the list of registered employers.