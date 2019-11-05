Animal House: Sheep or hippo?
Jonathan C. Allen
November 4, 2019
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
ANIMAL HOUSE
Animal House: For Halloween
Animal House: Homecoming Plans
Animal House: Chicken-Eating Squirrel
Animal House: Homecoming plans
ANIMAL HOUSE: Finding a flock
ANIMAL HOUSE: The smart duck
ANIMAL HOUSE: Reverse Darwinism
ANIMAL HOUSE: Life outside the nest
Arts & Rec
Five Times the Jazz
carousel
Women’s basketball plays in Madison
Royal Purple
Founded 1901
Royal Purple • © 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.