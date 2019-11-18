UW-W Greeks Block Out Hunger

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Students dressed in green gathered in the Williams Center to not only play a game of volleyball, but to play for a cause.

​Alpha Gamma Delta held its second Block Out Hunger volleyball tournament Nov. 13 to help raise money and collect non-perishable food items for local food pantries. Entry for the tournament was $12 and in the end 6 teams turned out for the friendly, fun competition.

Upon arrival, each participant received a green Block Out Hunger T-shirt and they met with their teams who had picked names like “gym diggers” and the “funky monkeys.”

“It’s about having fun no matter what, even if you can’t play volleyball,” said sophomore Grace Simono, who is the Vice President of Philanthropy for the sorority.

Simono explained that Alpha Gamma Delta’s philanthropic focus is on fighting hunger and their philanthropic campaign is “Full plates. Hearts. Minds.”

As a sorority they recognize that food insecurity is a big problem around the U.S. and they want to be a part of the solution. Their goal is to make sure that people have the food they need in order to live healthier, more comfortable everyday lives.

“We’re trying to make sure everybody has the food they need, so that they can actively do their homework, go to school and participate in daily activities,” Simono said.

When the sorority hosted the first Block Out Hunger event last year, the organization was very happy with the amount it was able to raise. It had a good turnout and even community members showed up. While this year’s participation was lower than expected, Simono believes it was due to a date change, which lowered the turnout.

Nonetheless, other Alpha Gamma Delta members who were participating in the event for the first time were excited it was happening.

​Junior Emily Smith, who is a transfer student, said it was important for her to join a sorority where she could get to know people and be closer to a community. Alpha Gamma Delta was a good fit for her with their philanthropy.

​Smith said giving back to the community has always been a part of her life. Her father was on the board of a charity for 12 years, so fundraising events like Block Out Hunger are very important to her.

​ “It’s near and dear to my heart,” Smith said. “I have volunteered at my local food bank before, so it’s close to home.”

​Sophomore Kallie Snowtala is also new to the sorority this fall and is glad that the sorority is tackling such a big issue.

​“Having events like this on campus brings awareness to issues going around worldwide and not just campus. If we start fighting hunger locally, hopefully it will grow.”