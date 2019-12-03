Org of the Week: IMPACT
December 2, 2019
IMPACT is a student organization on the UW-White- water campus that focuses on creating a safe space for students of any sexual, romantic or gender identity, including allies.
Additionally, on top of creating a place where students can go to feel comfortable just hanging out, they are also given the opportunity to advocate and discuss their different experiences, whether they are a member of the community them- selves or an ally. Meetings are held every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Hyland Room 2300.
Anyone interested in joining or simply learning more about the organization and what it stands for can contact IMPACT president, PJ Taylor at [email protected] edu.
