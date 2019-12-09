University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Gala Holiday Concert, Dinner and Silent Auction

Dane Sheehan
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater held its Annual Holiday Gala and Concert on Saturday, Dec. 7. The event, held in Young Auditorium, is the premiere concert for the seasonal music offerings.
Dane Sheehan
Various styles of music were performed by myriad instruments including brass and percussion.
Dane Sheehan
The Chancellor’s Quartet performs Christmas songs for guests of the holiday dinner.
Dane Sheehan
A soloist is backed up by the UW-W Gospel Choir, bringing a touch of soul to the Gala Holiday Concert.
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.