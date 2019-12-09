University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Gala Holiday Concert, Dinner and Silent Auction

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater held its Annual Holiday Gala and Concert on Saturday, Dec. 7. The event, held in Young Auditorium, is the premiere concert for the seasonal music offerings.

December 9, 2019

Various styles of music were performed by myriad instruments including brass and percussion.

Dane Sheehan
The Chancellor’s Quartet performs Christmas songs for guests of the holiday dinner.

Dane Sheehan
A soloist is backed up by the UW-W Gospel Choir, bringing a touch of soul to the Gala Holiday Concert.