Org of the Week: UW-W Gardening Club
January 20, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The UW-Whitewater Garden Club is an organization on the campus that focuses on learning how to grow organic food at the UW-W campus garden located between the Ambrose Health Center and the University Bookstore on Starin Road. The club is most active during the growing season, which falls between May and October. During the off season, the club prepares the seeds for planting in the spring, on top of working with house plants that can be grown and prepared year round. For students interested in getting involved with the club, there are some cleanup dates in the spring for the Campus Memory Garden. Check out Gardening Club on Facebook for more information.
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.