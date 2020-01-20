Org of the Week: UW-W Gardening Club

The UW-Whitewater Garden Club is an organization on the campus that focuses on learning how to grow organic food at the UW-W campus garden located between the Ambrose Health Center and the University Bookstore on Starin Road. The club is most active during the growing season, which falls between May and October. During the off season, the club prepares the seeds for planting in the spring, on top of working with house plants that can be grown and prepared year round. For students interested in getting involved with the club, there are some cleanup dates in the spring for the Campus Memory Garden. Check out Gardening Club on Facebook for more information.