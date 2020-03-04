Animal House: College Rules

Jonathan C. Allen
March 4, 2020
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
ANIMAL HOUSE
Animal House: Pizza Squirrel
Animal House: Different From Their Own Kind
Animal House: A Cold Start
Animal House: Pretty Gator
Animal House: Finals before Christmas
Animal House: The “Thankful” Turkey
Animal House: Sheep or hippo?
Animal House: For Halloween
Animal House: Homecoming Plans
Animal House: Chicken-Eating Squirrel
Royal Purple
Founded 1901
Royal Purple • © 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.