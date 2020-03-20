Continuation of Royal Purple due to COVID-19
March 20, 2020
Hello Warhawk family and friends! We hope that you are all are staying healthy during these times and keeping yourselves and others around you safe. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be wrapping up our semester with one more edition of the Royal Purple, scheduled to be on Monday, April 20. We hope you can understand our decision to continue this semester with one last issue.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please let us know in the comments below or message us! Thank you and continue to protect yourself and others!
