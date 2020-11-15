Thanksgiving+must-haves

Thanksgiving is a time to come together with friends and family to give thanks for the things we appreciate in life around an ultra feast. It’s expected that at least one certain family member is going to throw a fit if cranberry sauce is not on the table. So in order to avoid this problem on this appreciative day we share, let’s look at some must-haves at every Thanksgiving feast.

Although some like myself think we can live without this dish, cranberry sauce is an all-time favorite during this holiday season. Whether it be canned, homemade or bought from a local business, just be sure that the cranberry sauce is out for grandma and those who like to add a touch of tartness to the rest of the comfort food. It can jolt you out of the meal-coma, so on second thought, maybe grandma won’t be too keen on the canned cranberry sauce. Give it a try this Thanksgiving and let me know how that works out for you.

Another popular Thanksgiving dish that is an absolute must have according to Dierra Reed is soul food dressing.

“I think some people call it stuffing, but my family calls it dressing. If it’s not on the table, it’s not Thanksgiving. Everyone, each Thanksgiving gets very concerned over who makes the dressing and it better be amazing – not that it isn’t. It’s so good with bread crumbs and broth. If you don’t have that on the table, everyone will be mad. If you don’t have anything else, you better have that,” said Reed.

Last but very not least, is the fat hunk of meat that is the staple for this holiday: the turkey. It is seen as a Thanksgiving tradition to carve a turkey every year on this festive day and then break the wishbone. The person with the largest part of the wishbone gets their wish granted, so best of luck to those participating in pulling on a wishbone because we all need it now in 2020.

Although there are thousands of amazing dishes every year that are presented to families all around the country, these top three better be a part of your table spread this Thanksgiving. And also don’t forget about the green bean casserole, the mashed potatoes, the yams, the rolls . . .