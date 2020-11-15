November 15, 2020
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Biz & Tech
Black Friday shopping: In-person or online?
Research moves you forward
Speaking to succeed
New console craze
Tweets of the Week
Tweets of the week
Students use online resources for election
Entrepreneurs succeeding in residence halls
Library helps learning happen anywhere
Draco Malfoy candle craze
Royal Purple
Founded 1901
Royal Purple • © 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.