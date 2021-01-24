New UW-W rec sports application ready for download

Rec sports on campus recently released a new app available to students. This app serves not only as an information hub, but also allows students to register for intramurals and make reservations for the weight room and group classes.

Assistant director of intramural and club sports, Matt Schneider, and assistant director for fitness and aquatics, Jen Kaina, created the app together. They are hoping the app will promote engagement and awareness. Kaina explained that many students didn’t know the rec center was open during the last semester, but they haven’t skipped a beat and have been open as normal.

“We are still open and still operating like we usually do,” says Kaina. The Rec Center has been following safety protocols and allows students to remain safe while using their services.

The Rec Center has been excited about releasing an app to the students for a long time, but they weren’t given the go ahead in the past.

“Everything is at your fingertips, yet we were not,” said Kaina.

Due to the rise in social distancing protocols and the need to reserve space in the weightroom and group courses, there was a big push to create the UW-W Rec Sports app. The app provides students with quick access to the weight room and group fitness class reservations.

Now more than ever, it’s important that students sign up for group fitness courses and weight room spaces. Before students were signing into their computers, clicking through web pages, logging on and finally signing up. Thanks to the new app, reservations take less than one minute.

“I was blown away by how easy the app was to use,” says fitness and aquatics program assistant Brett Ebbers. “I have been using the app for a while now, and haven’t found anything I haven’t liked about it. It is very easy to navigate which makes it a lot easier on me to sign up in order to use our facilities”

The single sign in feature saves students time by not requiring students to sign on each time, like the desktop version. The Rec Center is excited to enter the 21st century with this efficient, time saving application.

For students interested in intramurals, this app is a valuable download. It will allow students to register for and keep track of intramural schedules at their fingertips. The app is linked with IMLeagues, which the university has been using prior to the app and users should be familiar with.

Schneider hopes to provide students with a five-star experience. He understands that the app is new and may need some improvement.

“If any one has any questions, concerns, frustrations or suggestions for the app, we are all ears,” Schneider says. “We want to hear from people.”

Students can contact rec sports, regarding any feedback, through the app itself.

The app is available for download in the Google Play store or through the Apple App Store through the search of UW-W Sports Rec.