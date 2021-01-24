With all the chaos in the world within the recent years, we can’t always be sure what is in store next for the state of the world, however one thing is certain; if we don’t change our actions as a society, global warming will continue to ravage across the globe creating even more disastrous effects.

To further bring attention to the devastating effects of climate change on coral reefs UW-Whitewater organization P.E.A.C.E (Peace, Education, Action through Creative Engagement) showed the documentary, Chasing Coral.

Chasing Coral as a documentary truly highlights the devastating bleaching events below the waves that have caused tragic transformation within recent years that often goes unnoticed.

“This film is important because you hear about so many issues and how climate change is impacting the world but the visuals of this film […] did a great job of showing how much destruction is happening to them. People need to see that what they are doing has an impact now and that things are going soon and quickly and within the next few years there will be something that is so unique to this planet that reefs won’t be there for people’s future children to see,” Benjamin Bernasek, President of P.E.A.C.E expressed his concern regarding the harmfulness of climate change shown within this film stating.

Often individuals overlook the effects of climate change because a majority of the heat produced by greenhouse gases is trapped beneath the waves. Without oceans absorbing the heat, our earth as we know it would be scorching and unbearable to live in. If preventative action is not taken quickly, we not only will have unhealthy reefs and ocean, but we will no longer have a healthy planet and the world as we know it will continue in a dangerous spiral not only affecting the environment but also humans as a species.

“Diving on the great barrier reef is a world like no other, it is the most amazing and astounding thing that an individual can ever do and sadly we are beginning to lose that. Our planet has these backup systems or so it appears, and we are kind of exhausting the backup system […] as we do that over time, reefs are dying. The point of these videos is to educate the populous, so they have some understanding of what is going on,” said James Hartwick whose roles on campus consist of being Secondary Social Studies Program Coordinator and Professor while also volunteering as a faculty advisor for P.E.A.C.E

Overall, even though efforts to conserve and protect the coral reefs is anything but a simple task, even just recognizing and understanding previous, current and future effects on the coral reefs caused by global warming is hopefully one step closer in the journey of not only creating prosperous reefs but an overall prosperous planet.

If you want to perhaps join P.E.A.C.E and learn more about climate change as well as other issues, contact Hartwick [email protected] directly or through the organizational email [email protected]. If you are interested in watching the documentary it is available on both Netflix and YouTube under title, Chasing Coral.