ANIMAL HOUSE: President’s Day Mattress Sale
ANIMAL HOUSE – A comic created in honor of former UW-W student and official party animal John Belushi
February 14, 2021
About the Writer
ANIMAL HOUSE – A comic created in honor of former UW-W student and official party animal John Belushi
February 14, 2021
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.