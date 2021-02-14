Paddling+through+Patagonia

The Fairhaven Lecture Series brought to light the exciting experiences of Dr. Ednie, Department Chair and associate professor of Kinesiology Feb. 8. Through her years of research, she dove into an examination of the behavioral choices of outdoor recreation management and exercise. Her lecture Patagonia: Building Resilience through Nature Based Tourism details years of travel study, as well as research experiences she’s encountered during her trips to Patagonia. It’s a region in both Chile and Argentina connecting “Healthy Parks, Healthy People.”

“Normally we are out in the public and we have our faculty out talking about their different areas of expertise as it relates to the theme of the year. This year we are talking about traveling outside the U.S and people who immigrate into the U.S, we invited Professor Ednie due to her student travels into the Patagonia region as well as research.” Said Kari Borne, Program Manager of the Lecture series, on how the lecture series operates.

As a professor Dr. Ednie ties her many years of research into her coursework, highlighting the urbanization in Patagonia, and how it is contributing to the overall disconnect from the surrounding nature as well as increasing mental health issues. Dr. Ednie with her team works closely with park faculty in these areas to help entice visitors to seek and protect the beautiful lush nature the country provides.

Continuing down the road Dr. Ednie hopes to build further on her research by bringing to light the importance of nature-based tourism in Patagonia, “They’re [ Patagonia] pretty connected with the national park services within the US. Patagonia attracts a very large international base, so they are using lots of US models and guidelines to help develop the maintenance and terms of their national parks [ …] there is a lot of amazing initiatives going on to help incorporate communities and sustainability,” said Ednie on the development of nature within Patagonia.

If you would like to watch these informational lectures the list can be found on the UWW page under Fairhaven Lectures. Lectures take place every Monday at 3pm with Webex links provided on the page. If you can’t make the lecture time, they are also recorded and posted later in the week on the UWW page for your enjoyment.