Breaking the ice with UW-W Fishing Team

With the arrival of colder conditions as Wisconsin enters the harshest season of the year, the UW-Whitewater Fishing Team continues to forge their way onto the water. As the water slowly freezes over, the arrival of ice fishing season is upon the team. Consisting of over 50 members this school year, there is a small group of individuals who take to the ice once thick enough to walk on.

As the president of the UW-Whitewater Fishing Team, Michael Zawicki discussed the vast groups of members who take to the ice, prefer open water fishing, or stick to the shoreline.

“We have many members who prefer different styles of fishing. We have many members who like to open water fish, but there are also some who prefer ice fishing,” Zawicki said.

Serving as the leader of the organization, Zawicki also makes sure his organization is well funded and prepared for fishing year round. The UW-Whitewater Fishing Team hosts several fundraisers throughout the year to ensure that they are able to continue fishing during different times of the year.

“Ice fishing allows members to come together and bond a little bit more due to bundling closer together. Our members love to go to Whitewater Lake, but we also host several events on the ice so that there’s a little bit of something for everyone,” Zawicki stated.

Aside from the ice fishing season, the team also enjoys fishing around different parts of the country during the other seasons. The team tends to stay relatively close and fish in Whitewater, Delavan, and Lake Geneva. However, the team will be traveling to 5 different events in Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, and Wisconsin. As a traveling team, there are plenty of opportunities for members to experience many different fishing experiences during their time in the organization.

Besides fishing, Zawicki and the team host general body meetings for members and students who are interested, to attend. Zawicki likes to host seminars for his members to teach new techniques, terms, or styles of fishing for those who may not be as familiar with fishing as others. They are also able to bring special guests at times to explain their experiences or secrets about fishing.

“Lots of people think that nowadays you need a lot of equipment to fish,” said Zawicki. “However, you can do your own research with the basic equipment and get the job done. We like to encourage everyone to give it a shot and enjoy their time as a member.”

The team looks forward to the ice fishing season as the cold weather makes its way into town. If you’re interested in becoming a member of the team, you can check out their Instagram page or head to their general body meetings every other Monday.