Winter wonders at farmers market

It always seems that once the fall season takes its leave there are always shortages on where to find the best locally home grown and harvested produce within Whitewater. Nevertheless, there are people in our community who care about this need to feed fix the issue by providing a winter farmer’s market every Saturday, November through April.

Located in the Irvin L Young Memorial Library at 431 W. Center St. inside the library committee room are an array of unique vendors ready to serve customers with a variety of delectable winter treats and home decor goodies. There are on average around twelve to thirteen vendors who sell their commodities to the dozens of delighted customers who come through the doors to stock up on their weekly fresh produce.

“I like that you can get local meat, eggs and everything right here and you don’t have to venture outside of town but you also get to know the person who is producing your food,” said market manager Lisa Smith.

You do not not have to travel more than a few feet to find something wonderfully crafted or deliciously cooked to bring home and enjoy for yourself. One of the most popular items of this winter season are garden preserves.

“I have some quick breads, some homemade cards and many canned items such as jellies, jams, pickles, salsas and relishes. I am here at the market most Saturdays,” said Stephani Hoffmann, owner of Stephani’s spot.

Not only were there preservatives but also homemade bakery and food items such as honey, kombucha tea, coffee, breads, tarts, granolas and even full meals to heat up as well.

“We sell Mexican food. It’s food that I grew up eating and so has my mom,” said part-owner of Mama Maria’s Aracely Cordova, “Right now for our winter market we have tamales, empanadas, burritos and homemade flour tortillas, rice and beans.”

If someone is searching for a few non-edible items to procure then look no farther, as there are quite a few vendors ready to make that happen. Mudder’s dream provides wheel-thrown and handbuilt pottery, while SewMac has established a niche on crocheted blankets, finger-loop bracelets and home decor items.

“I really like this market, I kind of just fell upon it and I love interacting with the people of the community. I like hearing their stories and I’ve met so many really cool people who I never would have met,” said University of Wisconsin-Whitewater sophomore and owner of SewMac, Megan Coyne.

The vendors fluctuate every week so the market managers put out a list to Facebook every Friday of the vendors to ensure that people know what to expect at the market so they can plan out their shopping experiences accordingly. This well-organized and community based market is just what Whitewater needs when it can be difficult to grow produce in your own garden or to simply find an appetizing treat made by a Whitewater native.

For more information regarding the Whitewater winter market go to https://www.facebook.com/WhitewaterCityMarket/