Summer in the city

Whitewater comes together as a community in many ways during the warmer months of the year to celebrate events that ignite fun and make new memories for its citizens. Highlights this year include the 21st Annual Whitewater Fourth of July Festival, Concerts in the Park and Maxwell Street Days.

Townies and tourists alike enjoy the return of the outdoor Whitewater Farmers Market in the historic Whitewater Passenger Depot. It runs from the first Saturday in May through the first Saturday in November. The entire city comes to life with melodious live music at various venues and the Whitewater Arts Alliance has a special project in store for the town, creating lighted art installments.



Whitewater’s Annual Fourth of July Festival is an event known for being full of fun through the many rides, Whippet City Mile, car shows, parade, delicious foods, and a spectacular fireworks display that lights up the warm July night sky.

“There’s a car show and a pageant, parade, music, fireworks, the carnival, and just a lot of really fun times,” said Whitewater Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kellie Carper.

But the festivities won’t be stopping there. Grab a folding chair or a blanket and spend a relaxing evening enjoying music and activities for the whole family. Every Thursday evening starting July 14th until September 15th the Whitewater Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Irving L Young Library, are hosting Concerts in the Park and Family Fun Nights. The activities vary each week.

The Whitewater City Market is an expanded farmers market, which includes food trucks, live music, children’s activities and an even larger variety of food and crafts. Starting in May, it runs through October Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. also at the train depot.

The Whitewater Arts Alliance also offers a midday concert series that runs through the summer Thursdays during the lunch hour and that will often feature musicians who are directly involved with the university.

The organization will also do an installation where they decorate panels to attach to the light fixtures downtown. Every year it has a different recurring theme.

“This year’s theme is based on authors tying into the Fall Storytelling Festival,” said Discover Whitewater President Lisa Dawsey Smith. “August brings three days of the 65th anniversary of Maxwell Street Days for the community of Whitewater. It’s like a street fair of vendors in storefronts and set up along the downtown community for a retail experience.”

Be ready to make for fun with your friends and family at the Whitewater Annual Fourth of July Festival. Be sure to watch the sights of the community coming together for the farmers markets, the Maxwell Street Days, and see the beautifully decorated panels of downtown Whitewater. Check out the Whitewater Chamber of Commerce website for upcoming events or view the City of Whitewater 2022 Summer & Fall City Guide.