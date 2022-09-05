Club Sports kicks off another year

Joey Freeman, center, an elementary education major from Minneapolis, Minnesota, plays along at reaching for the mock bait on business student Colby Truckenbrod’s fishing line at a recreational and club sports awareness day on the Wyman Mall near Minneiska Springs on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Truckenbrod, from Wonder Lake, Illinois, competes with members of the UW-Whitewater Fishing Team in national collegiate tournaments.

As the new school year begins, Club Sports at UW-Whitewater are preparing for another busy year following a substantial turn out in 2021.

“Last year, we had roughly 750 Club Sports members across the board,” said Director of Club Sports Matt Schneider. “Usually for a campus of our size, participation numbers are between 450 and 550. It is unbelievable.”

Schneider anticipates high interest again this year. He noted that this is the first year since 2020 that there are no pandemic-related restrictions.

While many club sports teams saw an increase in participation last year, some club sports teams, such as Women’s Lacrosse, are still looking to rebuild their rosters after the pandemic. Reanna Peterson, President of Women’s Lacrosse, explained that without interested players, Women’s Lacrosse was unable to practice and compete last year. This year, she is looking forward to the challenge of making the Women’s Lacrosse community vibrant again on the UW-Whitewater campus.

Addressing students who are considering playing a club sport but are hesitant, Peterson said, “Come to a practice. Meeting new people and playing a unique sport is fun!”

Although overall interest in Club Sports is high, students should not be dissuaded from joining. With 34 club sports teams to choose from, no experience-level requirement, or a limit on the number of participants, club sports is open to all.

This year, students can participate in favorites such as Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Baseball, and Softball. Other competitive club sports to try are Water Polo, Tennis, Pickleball, and Fishing Team. The Fishing Team holds Monday meetings every other week during the school year and seminars to teach participants various fishing techniques. Participants also have opportunities to compete nationally in Bassmaster Tournaments and in the Major League Fishing competitions.

“The Fishing Team is a great way to learn about fishing, make friends, and learn new techniques,” said Michael Zawicki, President of the Fishing Team. “The team is open to all skill levels, accessible to everyone, and you do not have to be experienced to participate.”

In addition to joining the team, students can come out and support competitive sport clubs. Club Sports kicks off with Women’s Soccer at UW-Madison on Friday, September 9th. The first Club Sports home games are set for September 17th, with Women’s Rugby against UW-La Crosse at 11:00 am on the Club Pitch along Schwager Drive and Men’s Soccer against the Milwaukee School of Engineering at 1:00 pm on the Club Soccer Field along the D.L. Kachel Fieldhouse.

Students can learn more about specific club sports teams at the upcoming Club Sports Awareness Day on September 7th, located on UW-Whitewater’s Wyman Mall between the James R. Connor University Center and Hyland Hall.

For more information on Club Sports, visit uww.edu/recsports/clubsports or download the UW-W Rec Sports app.