The Countdown
February 1, 2017
Interestingly, these days, the “count-down” has become a part of our culture, it seems.
As in, ‘fifteen seconds for pedestrians to exit crosswalk. 14, 13…’ and “You are fifth in line” (although for how long). Oh, and of course, “only X number of days until the presidential inauguration”
Even “only seven days before not only your purchase breaks down, but also simultaneously your warranty for it expires.”
Okay, bad humor. But, behold a major count-down already emerging on the horizon. THUS:
How many months from now, before impeachment procedures commence?
