Tennis squad wins WIAC regular season title





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Warhawks women’s tennis team won two matches on the way to the WIAC tournament championship, on Saturday, April 29.

The tournament victory also earned the Warhawks a bid to the NCAA tournament.

The hosting ’Hawks started off with the first match against UW-Oshkosh, where they battled to a 5-0 victory.

In the singles games, Humphreys and junior Jillian Wallace came out with victories. Junior Alexandra Talyansky, junior Alicia Beck, junior Brittany Goebel and Siemon also played, but did not finish their games.

The doubles portion of the match was a clean sweep for the Warhawks. The duos of Humphreys and junior Brigid McGuire, Talyansky and Wallace and Siemon and Beck all emerged victorious.

UW-W then moved onto the second round to face UW-La Crosse in the championship where the Hawks won again with a score of 5-0.

Humphreys, Talyansky, Wallace and McGuire all did not finish their games with Beck and Goebel, coming away with victories.

“Over the weekend I had a tough singles match against La Crosse,” Humphreys said. “I play Bridget Bellissimo several times a year and we always have such great matches.”

Over on the doubles side, the Warhawks won all three matches for the second straight match. The same duos of Humphreys and McGuire, Talyansky and Wallace and Siemon and Beck all came out with the victory in hand.

“Whitewater as being the favored team to win, the other schools always bring their best competition to the tournament. It always results in exciting matches,”

Siemon said.

By winning the WIAC tournament the Warhawks clinched a bid to the NCAA tournament for the tenth straight year.

“It is very exciting to go to the NCAA tournament again. It is a wonderful way to end my career,” Siemon said. “Overall it is a huge accomplishment for all of us after all the hard work our team and coaches have put in

last year.”

Humphreys echoed many of Siemon’s thoughts.

“I think it’s a huge accomplishment to have won conference 10 times in a row,” Humphreys said. “Every year we go in as the team everyone wants to beat, but we don’t let that get to us. We all get really excited to play that tournament and always bring our A games. It says a lot about our program and how successful we have been over the years.”

On top of hosting the WIAC tournament Saturday the Warhawks celebrated senior day for the women’s squad. The ’Hawks were celebrating two seniors, Humphreys and Siemon as they get ready to wrap up their senior season.

“It was really nice to be honored by the team and coach, who have both been a big part of my life for the last four years,” Siemon said. “I’m going to miss being part of a wonderful tennis program.”

The Warhawks will be back in action May 12-14 in the NCAA tournament.