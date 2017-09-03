Move in day 2017 – photo gallery

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater moved into their residence halls on Sunday, Sept. 3. Campus leaders and volunteers assisted students with unloading personal belongings from vehicles and delivering it to their rooms on move in day.

Slideshow • 13 Photos Kimberly Wethal Artanya Wesley, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean of students, assists with move-in day outside of Lee Hall on the west side of campus. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater moved into their residence halls on Sunday, Sept. 3. Campus leaders assisted students with unloading personal belongings from vehicles and delivering it to their rooms.