Move in day 2017 – photo gallery
September 3, 2017
Students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater moved into their residence halls on Sunday, Sept. 3. Campus leaders and volunteers assisted students with unloading personal belongings from vehicles and delivering it to their rooms on move in day.
