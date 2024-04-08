Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Royal Purple
Royal Purple
Former football player banned from campus is alleged battery suspect

Parker Olsen, Managing Editor
April 7, 2024
Sammy L. Smith is accused of battery, trespass and disorderly conduct.
Photo credit: University Announcements Service email
Sammy L. Smith is accused of involvement in domestic battery that occurred on campus April 4, according to a campus-wide email. Smith has been banned from university grounds as he was allegedly involved in domestic battery of a female. He has pending charges from University Police of battery, trespass and disorderly conduct. 

Smith is not a current UW-Whitewater student. His name, however, appears on the Warhawk football 2021 roster, this was the only season he spent on the roster. Smith entered the transfer portal in 2023

According to a 2019 BadgerBlitz article, the Wisconsin Badgers had shown interest in Smith as a junior in high school. The former defensive player attended Madison West High School and finished his high school career at Sun Prairie East High School. 

Smith is described as about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. If he is seen on campus, call the University Police at 262-472-4660 or 911.
