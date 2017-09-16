Women’s soccer registers second tie in a week





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

For the second time in a week, the No. 8-ranked UW-Whitewater women’s soccer team used a late rally to tie their game 2-2.

The Warhawks (3-0-2) scored two goals in the second half to rally from a two-goal deficit against Concordia Wisconsin (0-2-2). The game took place on Sept. 13, exactly one week after the Warhawks scored two goals in the final 15 minutes to register a 2-2 tie against Loras College.

The Warhawks came out of the gates shooting, getting their first shot on goal in the first minute of the game. Although it only took one minute to get off their first shot, it took 51 minutes for the Warhawks to make their first goal. That goal came off of the foot of freshman forward Anna Boyd.

About 70 minutes into the game, junior forward Karina Rosales scored the game’s final goal off of a Morgan Beaty pass to tie the score at two a piece. Rosales assisted on the Warhawks’ first goal of the game.

Rosales leads the team with three goals on the season, but she is only one of four Warhawks with multiple goals on the season.

Head coach Ryan Quamme said he knows having multiple scorers will help his team as they move further along in the season.

“I think our team is starting to see that the depth of our team is a huge asset,” Quamme said. “Not only depth as in playing a lot of numbers, but the options we have.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Nina Yonan made the first start of her UW-W career. Yonan recorded one save and surrendered two goals in 45 minutes of play. At the start of the second half the Warhawks regular starter, sophomore Sara Klimisch, replaced Yonan. Klimisch recorded two saves and didn’t surrender any goals in 65 minutes of action.

Concordia scored both of their goals in the first half. Forward Nicole Ciesielczyk scored the first goal of the game 31 minutes in. Ten minutes later, forward Kayla Schlosser scored another the take the Falcons into the halftime break with a 2-0 lead.

Neither team could get their offense going in the extra periods. In the first overtime, the teams combined for two shots. In the second overtime period, the shots totaled eight between the two teams. The Warhawks got one shot on goal in the overtime, but Falcons keeper Tabitha Ortiz stopped it. The Falcons had two shots hit the goalposts and another shot stopped by Klimisch to end the game in a 2-2 tie.

The Warhawks will return to action on Sept. 16 with their home opener when they host the “W” Challenge, where they will play two games in two days. Their first game will be against Wittenberg University. They will face off against either Washington University or Illinois Wesleyan on Sunday.