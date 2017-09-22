Men’s soccer defeated by Carthage College





After back-to-back ties, the UW-Whitewater Warhawks men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against the Carthage College Red Men.

The loss brought the Warhawks’ record to 3-3-2 in 2017, whilst Carthage College improved to 4-2-1 this season.

Warhawks head coach Tony Guinn said he is trying to figure out how to adjust to an almost entirely new starting lineup.

“After losing nine of 11 starters, that’s a lot to replace,” Guinn said. “When you have a young team, experience is needed to be gained and a lot of mistakes are going to occur”.

The Warhawks were unable to capitalize on a few early scoring opportunities to take the lead in the fourth and 23rd minute. Both opportunities were saved by Carthage goalkeeper Justiniano Arce.

The match was highly competitive until Carthage broke the tie in the 40th minute. Carthage College added two more goals in the 52nd and 71st minutes respectively to take a 3-0 lead.

The Red Men got eight shots on goal and the Warhawks goalkeeper Chris Lucatorto had five saves on the game. Carthage took control of the game early and capitalized in the second half. The Red Men got 11 shots off in the first half before making three of their seven shots in the second half.

Despite the loss, Guinn said he remains confident in his team’s talents.

“This group is a nice young group of talent, with the tough schedule we play, and the experience these kids are gaining, “Guinn said. “I feel like we are talented enough to win a national championship in 2018. This team has a bright future; we just have to go through these growing pains to reach the point of where we want to go as a program.”

Next up, the Warhawks will host Webster University. UW-W will open their weekend home stand against Webster on Sept. 23. The Warhawks will close out their weekend hosting Westminster College on Sept. 24.