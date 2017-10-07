Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

On a rainy afternoon the UW-Whitewater football team defeated the 23rd ranked UW-Stout Blue Devils 14-0 in the Warhawks home opener.

The Warhawks, now 2-3, were lead by the play of their defense as they finished the game with seven sacks. Their defense forced three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception, without committing any of their own.

On the offensive end the quarterback Cole Wilber threw both of his touchdown passes in the first half. The first one was a 28-yard screen pass to tight end Tony Gumina. The second touchdown was a 20-yard connection between Wilber and wide receiver Marcus Hudson.

Both teams went scoreless in the 2nd half.​

