The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Royal Purple News

Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

On+a+rainy+afternoon+the+UW-Whitewater+football+team+defeated+the+23rd%C2%A0ranked+UW-Stout+Blue+Devils+14-0+in+the+Warhawks+home+opener.
On a rainy afternoon the UW-Whitewater football team defeated the 23rd ranked UW-Stout Blue Devils 14-0 in the Warhawks home opener.

On a rainy afternoon the UW-Whitewater football team defeated the 23rd ranked UW-Stout Blue Devils 14-0 in the Warhawks home opener.

Kimberly Wethal

Kimberly Wethal

On a rainy afternoon the UW-Whitewater football team defeated the 23rd ranked UW-Stout Blue Devils 14-0 in the Warhawks home opener.

Kolton Hegstrom, Sports Editor
October 7, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On a rainy afternoon the UW-Whitewater football team defeated the 23rd ranked UW-Stout Blue Devils 14-0 in the Warhawks home opener.

The Warhawks, now 2-3, were lead by the play of their defense as they finished the game with seven sacks.  Their defense forced three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception, without committing any of their own.

On the offensive end the quarterback Cole Wilber threw both of his touchdown passes in the first half. The first one was a 28-yard screen pass to tight end Tony Gumina. The second touchdown was a 20-yard connection between Wilber and wide receiver Marcus Hudson.

Both teams went scoreless in the 2nd half.​

Slideshow • 24 Photos
Julia Graff

On a rainy afternoon the UW-Whitewater football team defeated the 23rd ranked UW-Stout Blue Devils 14-0 in the Warhawks home opener.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

    carousel

    Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

  • Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

    Campus News

    UW-W parking changes, explained

  • Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

    carousel

    Fun in color

  • Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

    carousel

    Headlines 10-4-2017

  • Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

    Campus News

    The heartbreak of American DREAMers

  • Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

    carousel

    Royal Purple News Update 9-27-2017

  • Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

    carousel

    Parking changes a sore spot for Common Council

  • Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

    Campus News

    A’viands’ transition marked by growing pains, positive response

  • Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

    Campus News

    Parking changes aimed at funding maintenance

  • Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

    Campus News

    Campus K9 let go, replacement pup coming soon

The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater
Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener