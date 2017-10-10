UW-W has two No. 1 finishes against five scholarship schools

The Whitewater women’s tennis team continued its success Oct.6-7, managing to produce six top three finishers at home in the Warhawk Fall Invitational.

Senior Alexandra Talyansky and freshman Sabrina Palavra were both triumphant in their Nos. 1 and 3 singles draws, each finishing first place.

Talyansky overpowered a Division I opponent from UW-Green Bay and two National Association Intercollegiate Athletics opponents from Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and St. Francis (Ill) on her way to the top of the podium. Palavra prevailed over UW-GB in the third set of a tiebreaker before trouncing Cardinal Stritch in straight sets to take home the title.

“To see Talyansky win at the number one singles flight was impressive,” head coach Frank Barnes said. “Her confidence continues to grow. Palavra showed that she is maturing even as a freshman in her win at the number three singles.”

Senior Brittany Goebel in the No. 4, sophomore Madeline Slicker in the No. 5 and freshman Katie Toomire in No. 6 all took home silver in their championship matches.

Freshman Jazmyne Schoeller finished third at No. 6.

Looking forward, Barnes said he wants to make sure the team is “battle tested” before the conference championship in a couple weeks.

“We need to work on being aggressive in doubles and getting comfortable communicating with doubles partners,” Barnes said. “For singles, it’s all about being consistent and then finishing when players get opportunities.”

Later this week, senior duo Jillian Wallace and Bridgid McGuire will head to Rome, Georgia for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Oracle Cup, where they’ll look to build on an already impressive start to the season. They are set to compete in the doubles draw beginning Oct. 12.

The rest of the team will look to remain undefeated, as they set to face UW-Stout and UW-River Falls at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 in a pair of home matches at Wangerin Courts.