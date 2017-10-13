Women’s volleyball wins eighth straight at home

'Hawks battle back to beat UW-Platteville

A Warhawks women's volleyball player positions to bump the ball back over the net during a home game. Allie Hoffman / Staff Photographer





The UW-Whitewater women’s volleyball team’s home dominance continued as the Warhawks dropped UW-Platteville in three sets.

The ninth-ranked Warhawks were able to improve to 15-3 on the year, while Platteville falls to 13-12 overall.

Junior Amanda Spera led the Warhawks with nine kills and two blocks. Sophomore Rachel Butterfield and senior Courtney Wagner both had eight kills and one block on the night.

“I think we did awesome,” Wagner said. “I think we did a really good job.” She added that she was pleased the Warhawks didn’t get down at all during the night and kept talking.

The ’Hawks found themselves in an early deficit being down 8-13 in the first set, but were able to battle back and win by a final of 25-23.

“We all stayed calm, cool and collective, and that’s what got us through that first game,” Wagner said. “I think everyone played very well and everyone stayed confident in their abilities.”

The Warhawks won the next set 25-19, leading the entire match.

“We knew Platteville had a really great offense and they were passing the ball really well.” Head coach Stacy Boudreau said, “Again, just stay relaxed, and we knew we’d get our offense going, and I’m really happy with how we finished.”

The Warhawks won the third set 25-20 after senior Sydney Racky served an ace for the match point. Platteville took a quick 15-13 lead, but after huge points by Wagner and Spera, the Warhawks were able to clinch the match. Coach Stacy Boudreau was very pleased with the final result, but still knows that there are some things to work on for the Warhawks.

“I think we play really well at times, but at other times we struggle at it,” Boudreau said. “I think we need to get a little more consistent at times with our serve and receive. Offensively, I thought we were better today and defensively I thought we did a good job and I think we made some good adjustments.”

The Warhawks will travel to UW-Stout on Oct. 13, and then will play in the Northwestern Invitational the next day Oct. 14 in St. Paul, Minnesota.