Hawks beat by No. 12 Vikings

Riding a seven-game unbeaten streak, the UW-Whitewater men’s soccer team (8-4-4) was blanked 3-0 against No. 12 North Park University Oct. 15 in Chicago, Illinois at the Holmgren Complex.

With the win, North Park University retook the North Park-Whitewater Cup after the Warhawks’ were victorious 2-1 in last year’s matchup.

The Vikings scored all three of their goals in the first half.

North Park out paced the Warhawks 13-9 on shots, 10-5 on shots on goal and 6-4 on corner kicks.

“They [North Park] were the older and wiser team,” head coach Tony Guinn said. “It was definitely a size difference. It was the largest team we’ve played this year.”

North Park brought an international flavor to the matchup with UW-W. Fourteen players for the Vikings were from Sweden, Norway, Germany or England.

The Warhawks, who have just two seniors, had a tall task against the sea- soned Vikings who have six seniors.