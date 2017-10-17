Hawks beat by No. 12 Vikings
October 17, 2017
Riding a seven-game unbeaten streak, the UW-Whitewater men’s soccer team (8-4-4) was blanked 3-0 against No. 12 North Park University Oct. 15 in Chicago, Illinois at the Holmgren Complex.
With the win, North Park University retook the North Park-Whitewater Cup after the Warhawks’ were victorious 2-1 in last year’s matchup.
The Vikings scored all three of their goals in the first half.
North Park out paced the Warhawks 13-9 on shots, 10-5 on shots on goal and 6-4 on corner kicks.
“They [North Park] were the older and wiser team,” head coach Tony Guinn said. “It was definitely a size difference. It was the largest team we’ve played this year.”
North Park brought an international flavor to the matchup with UW-W. Fourteen players for the Vikings were from Sweden, Norway, Germany or England.
The Warhawks, who have just two seniors, had a tall task against the sea- soned Vikings who have six seniors.
“It’s a tough situation to be in when you have 18-21-year-olds playing against men from Sweden,” Guinn said. “It was an advantage to the men from Sweden.”
North Park got an early goal in the ninth minute from Junior midfielder Carel Kawele Kuzona. Senior midfielder Shatil Khoury got a 24th min- ute goal and 16 minutes later sophomore defender Marrion Alvaro found the back of the net to put the Vikings up 3-0.
Junior forward Peter Raymonds and freshman midfielder Steven Wright both came on as substitutes and notched two shots on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Chris Lucatorto collected a season-high seven saves.
“Luca was phenomenal, that game could have easily been a lot worse if we didn’t have the goalkeeper we had,” Guinn said.
The Warhawks will play for another cup when they cross state borders to take on Loras College for the Hawk Cup Oct. 19 in Dubuque, Iowa.
UW-W will look to retain the cup after a 2-1 victory at home last season. The last time they traveled to Loras they captured another 2-1 triumph.
