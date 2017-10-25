Meet the new voice behind WSG

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student body has a new voice.

The sophomore accounting major Charles Kudy will serve as speaker of the senate for the UW-Whitewater Student Government for the remainder of the year after winning an 11-10 second-round vote at the Oct. 23 senate meeting.

One senator abstained from voting after the issue was brought up by the general body – which cost senior senator Sean Spangard, Kudy’s second-round competition, from forcing a tie. Kudy did not abstain from the vote.

Senator Daniel Brever also ran for the position and won a single vote in the first round of voting.

The newly appointed speaker plans to focus on three things during his tenure.

“I would like to focus on inclusivity, communication and bonding if chosen as speaker,” Kudy said.

Kudy proposed the idea of having the senators’ name cards at meetings include their preferred pronouns for reference.

Inclusiveness was his first objective, Kudy said, but an increase of communication between senators was perhaps his the bigger emphasis.

