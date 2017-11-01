Al Gore live streams Q&A with Whitewater students





Two environmentalist student organizations on campus at UW-Whitewater livestreamed a Q&A session with former Vice President Al Gore, followed by Gore’s documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” in Timmerman Auditorium, Thursday Oct. 26.

Peace through Education, Activism and Creative Engagement (P.E.A.C.E) and Students Allied for a Green Earth (S.A.G.E), sponsored the event.

Jenny Nowak, who is the president of P.E.A.C.E. and a member of S.A.G.E., said the two organizations collaborate on shared issues like climate change to help raise awareness.

The movie is a sequel to the oscar winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.” Both documentaries are centered around Gore giving presentations on the evidence of Climate Change.

The livestreamed Q&A was held at Yale University, where Gore was invited to speak with former secretary of state John Kerry.

In the Q&A held after, students sent in videos of their questions, asking about climate change, as well as the current political landscape.

Gore spent a large amount of the time focusing on what he said is the importance of students organizing large political movements.

“Historically, if you look at all of the great social movements in recent years, young people have been leading the way,” Gore said.

In Whitewater, Nowak said S.A.G.E advocates for renewable energy on campus, and for the university to divest from fossil fuels.

“We have committees that are centered around trying to get the campus more green,” Nowak said.

There were also questions asked about how to influence the new administration on climate policy, which Gore described as a lost cause. However, Gore said working with the administration is not necessary, since energy policy is mostly decided at a state and local level.

This has also been the policy of other nations since President Trump announced he would withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate agreement.

“All of those other countries came together immediately and said ‘we are still in this agreement,’” Gore said.

P.E.A.C.E. will be showing “The Homestretch”, a documentary about three homeless teens in Chicago, for their next movie.