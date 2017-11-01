Women’s volleyball end of October recap





The No. 9 UW-Whitewater women’s volleyball team fell 3-2 to UW- Eau Claire Oct.27 in a highly competitive conference dual inside Russell Arena.

After dropping the first set, the Warhawks went up 2-1. The Blugolds battled back and took the final two sets, including a nail bitting 15-12 fifth set.

The loss derailed Whitewater’s chances for hosting the entire Wisconsin Athletic Conference Championship tournament.

The Warhawks’ three seniors, right side hitter Sydney Racky, middle hitter Courtney Wagner and defensive specialist Shelby Clifton were honored before the game to celebrate Senior Night.

Wagner and Racky led the Warhawks in kills with 21 and 12, respectively.

It was also the fifth-annual Dig Panici Night, which paid tribute to former Warhawk Lisa Panici, who died in 2012 after a battle with brain cancer.

Less than 24 hours later, the Warhawks fell 3-2 against non-conference foe Concordia Oct. 28 at Russell Arena.

This time the Warhawks took the first game of the match, then lost the second set by a score of 25-15. The third game was closely contested, ultimately going to the Warhawks 25-23.

Then the same song happened again. The Warhawks eventually lost the last two sets by scores of 25-19 and 15-11. The loss gave the team their fourth straight defeat.

Racky once again led the Warhawks in kills (16), and added 11 digs and three service aces. Junior middle hitter Amanda Spera notched 11 kills and four service aces, including three straight in the third set. Sophomore outside hitter Rachel Butterfield chipped in 11 kills and two blocks.

Other contributions came from Wagner who put up nine kills and three blocks. While junior defensive specialist and libero Brittany Robinson recorded 30 digs and five assists on the stat sheet.

The Warhawks (20-7) are the No.3 seed in upcoming Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament and will host the loser of UW- Oshkosh/UW-Stout. The game will be held at Russell Arena at 7 p.m Tuesday.