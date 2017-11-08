Warhawks Bowling Crusader Challenge Results





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The University of Wisconsin Whitewater bowling team dominated the Crusader Challenge hosted by Valparaiso at Lynwood Bowl in Linwood, Ill.

The tournament lasted two days and fielded up to six teams. The Warhawks downed universities such as Aurora, Valparaiso, Augustana (Ill.), Elmhurst and North Central.

Throughout the classic the Warhawks combined to score over a total of 8,841 points compared to their opponents who scored 7,822.

“It was hard for us. The quality of competition was not what we were used to. Our scores didn’t reflect how weak we bowled. It was a very challenging lane pattern, grueling on both days. We almost lost a couple of games, but dug deep and persevered and mentally focused on what we need to do” said Sullivan.

Junior Emma Kuhn (Texas City, Texas/ Texas City) finished in second place amongst 43 other players. Kuhn averaged 197.40 points throughout the tournament, including a 256 point performance.

“I feel like I did really well at repeating shots and picking up spares, and just being there when I needed too. Moving forward, I will continue to work hard at practice at repeating shots, being consistent, being comfortable and staying calm. When there’s a solid person who’s on their game, that helps keep everyone else calm” said Kuhn.

After the weekend tournament, Whitewater now improves to an overall record of 14-9. The weekend domination also improves the Warhawks win streak to 11.

Next up, Whitewater will host the Warhawk classic, taking place Nov. 10-12, at Sheridan Lakes in Kenosha.