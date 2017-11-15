Swimming makes a splash





The UW-Whitewater men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated UW-Oshkosh to commence the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season on Friday, Nov. 10. Both the Warhawk men and the women tallied convincing victories, with scores of 176-54 and 160-78, respectively.

This was the 18th consecutive victory for the Warhawk men against UW-Oshkosh as they combined to win all 11 swimming events.

UW-W holds an all-time 38-10 record, their last loss coming in 2000.

Junior Chandler Lewis won the 200-yard backstroke and the 200-yard butterfly, with times of 1:58.87 and 2:05.71, respectively. Freshman Zach Noll also won two events, the 100 and the 200-yard freestyle. Noll was clocked at 51.24 to win him the 100-yard event, and went on to set a personal record in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.71.

Senior Steven Missak medaled in three events, while also setting a personal record in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:38.08. Missak also medaled in both the 200 and 400-yard relay events.

The Warhawk men also won the following events:

200-yard Breaststroke: Thomas Stigler – 1:58.87

50-yard Freestyle: Jonathon Jaworski – 22.87

500-yard Freestyle: Cameron Gidlow – 5:06.04

400-yard Individual Medley: Cody Heckendorf – 4:26.80

200-yard Freestyle Relay: Breitenbucher/Heckendor/Missak/Jaworski – 1:30.99

400-yard Medley Relay: Piette/Langenhahn/Lotzer/Missak – 3:41.08

The Warhawk women turned in another strong meet as well, winning 10 events, and one driving event.

Sophomore Meredith Gustafson was victorious in the 200-yard butterfly, as well as the 1,000-yard freestyle clocking in with times of 2:17.64 and 11:42.69, respectively.

Freshman Olivia Theobald also won two events. With a time of 5:27.27, Theobald took first in the 500-yard freestyle, while setting a personal record in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.50.

Head coach Joel Rollings is excited about how well his freshmen have performed so far this season.

“Our freshmen have been outstanding,” Rollings said. “They’re doing a great job adapting to a new style of training, new school, new everything.”