UWW Gymnastics Feb.16

With the regular season nearing its end, the UW-Whitewater women’s gymnastics team defeated UW-Oshkosh 187.875-185.375 Feb.16 at Kolf Sports Center in Oshkosh.

The Warhawks’ (7-4, 6-0) overall score was their third lowest of the season, but considering the circumstances head coach Jennifer Regan was happy with the result.

“I actually thought [the meet] went really well,” Regan said. “We had one of the hardest officials in the state. Normally when we have her our scores drop five points. To not have that drop, it’s huge.”

The Warhawks were led by senior Lisa O’Donnell who came away with two event wins and topped the all-around with a score of 38.250.

“I thought it was a really fun atmosphere today,” O’Donnell said. “I did a new vault; I was excited to debut that.”

O’Donnell scored a 9.475 on the vault, good for first place. She also finished first in the floor exercise with a 9.750. She came up just short of another first place in the uneven parallel bars, finishing second with a 9.650.

Sophomore Acacia Fossum tied for second in the floor exercise with junior Franchesca Hutton, scoring a 9.550.

“Before I went up I just knew that I had been doing the same all season and I just had to go out there and perform like I have been,” Fossum said. “I think the rest of the team felt the same.”

UW-W received other contributions from senior Chloe Rehberg and sophomore Lauren Marshall, who tied for second in the vault with 9.450s. Senior Kate Mierow finished tied for third in the balance beam with a 9.425.

With postseason play coming up in two weeks, the Warhawks look to continually improve each week.

“I think we’re on the right track,” Regan said. “We are making the progress I want us to make. The goal is to not peak too soon.”

The Warhawks will complete their regular season schedule when they take on UW- La Crosse Feb. 24 at the Williams Center.

“I think we still have a lot of improvement to go,” O’Donnell said. “I’m excited to see how much we can accomplish this season.”