Commencement to be shown in Timmerman auditorium, on campus TV’s

Kimberly Wethal, Editor-in-Chief
May 8, 2018

There are no extra tickets available for either of the commencement ceremonies, but you can still watch your graduate cross the stage with a live broadcast showing.

Both commencement ceremonies will be shown in Timmerman Auditorium in Timothy J. Hyland Hall. Entry for the event is free and no tickets are required.

The commencement ceremony for the Colleges of Arts and Communication and Business and Economics will start at 10 a.m. The ceremony for the Colleges of Letters and Sciences and Education and Professional Students will take place at 3 p.m.

College of Business and Economics bachelor’s candidate Brandon Fong will speak as the student speaker during the morning ceremony. Masters degree candidate Rahjon White will speak during the afternoon commencement ceremony.

The commencement ceremonies will be broadcast by the campus TV station UWW-TV, so it will also be viewable on any TV on campus and throughout the city of Whitewater.

For information, visit uww.edu/commencement/ceremony-and-venue-information.

 

If you go

What: Live broadcast of commencement ceremonies

When: 10 a.m., 3 p.m.

Where: Timmerman Auditorium, Timothy J. Hyland Hall

Info: uww.edu/commencement/ceremony-and-venue-information

