Volleyball continues quality play with trio of wins

The No. 25 women’s volleyball team produced another solid week of competition, going 3-1 in the span of four days.

The Warhawks won their sixth straight match Sept. 26 at Russell Arena against rival UW-Oshkosh. They finished in three sets with scores of 25-18, 25-23, 25-20.

Head coach Stacy Boudreau was very impressed with her team in the rivalry game.

“We look forward to all of our conference matches,” Boudreau said. “This was a fun one. We had a lot of our student-athletes at the game tonight. We just have to keep doing what we are doing and take one game at a time.”

Junior outside hitter Rachel Butterfield and freshman outside hitter Emma Aske both led the Whitewater offense with nine kills, along with freshman outside hitter Emily Gillen tying her career high in blocks with five.

“It was a team win,” freshman setter KellyAnn Sotiros. “We came together, and we did what we had to do with every person on and off the court.”

In the second match of the week against UW-River Falls on Sept. 28, the Warhawks won another match in three games with scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-20. The women were led by senior libero Brittany Robinson with 18 digs, along with junior defensive specialist Elizabeth Tworek tallying 15 digs of her own.

“We put in a lot of hard work every day when we step into the gym,” senior middle hitter Kelley Berk said. “It is a lot of fight for each other, not just fighting for ourselves, which shows that we want to beat all of the teams that step into our gym.”

The women traveled down to Decatur, Illinois, where they played in the Millikin Tournament against No. 3 Wittenburg University (Ohio) and Millikin University. The Warhawks split the tournament by falling short against Wittenburg with a score of 25-16, 23-25, 19-25, 24-26. They swept host team Millikin with scores of 25-20, 27-25, 25-21.

The victory against Millikin was head coach Stacy Boudreau’s 400th win at UW-W.

Erin McNeil lead the Warhawks in the first game with 13 kills and a .306 hitting percentage, while Robinson marked 31 digs for the match.

Whitewater recovered against Millikin, with junior middle hitter Samantha Kavajecz tallying six kills and junior middle hitter Ashton Doll earning three blocks.

The Warhawks will host the UW-Whitewater Dig Panici Classic at Russell Arena Oct 5.