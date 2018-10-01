Women’s tennis cruises past Pointers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The women’s tennis team had a perfect day Sept. 26, defeating UW-Stevens Point 9-0 at home.

In three of the doubles matches, two of the teams went 8-0 and the freshmen duo of Molly Rueth and Olivia Kraft battled back after struggling towards the end to take the match 8-4.

Freshmen Sabrina Palavra played No. 1 singles for the first time and did not lose a single game.

“Get the ball in play,” Palavra said. “Don’t do anything fancy, play 100 percent and don’t get frustrated.”

Freshmen Bryce Bigelow went undefeated playing in the No. 6 position, and sophomore Allie Miller got her first singles win in conference, bringing her overall record to 4-3.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater head coach Frank Barnes noted he is impressed with the team’s overall performance.

“There were no unforced errors,” Barnes said. “UW-SP had many injuries, which gave me the opportunity to get six to seven freshmen out there to play.”

The Warhawks have three more conference matchups, and the team has high hopes moving forward with sophomore Paige Nierman coming back from a knee injury.

UW-W holds a 3-1 overall record and is undefeated in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play with a 3-0 record. The team will travel to UW-Oshkosh on Oct. 4 for another WIAC matchup.