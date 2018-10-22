Women’s volleyball consistent in Elmhurst Invitational

Whitewater took two of three matches in Illinois against host Elmhurst and Hope College (Mich.)

Throughout the tournament at Elmhurst College, Brittany Robinson contributed a total of 58 digs between the three combined matches.

Throughout the tournament at Elmhurst College, Brittany Robinson contributed a total of 58 digs between the three combined matches.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The No. 20 women’s volleyball team traveled to Elmhurst, Illinois this past weekend to play a pair of games in the Elmhurst Invitational.

The Warhawks claimed their second sweep against Elmhurst College (Ill.) in a 3-0 affair, before falling to top-ranked Calvin College (Mich). 0-3.

In the first set against the host team, the Warhawks jumped out to an early 7-3 lead. They continued their relentless barrage throughout the set, going on a 14-6 run to take a 21-9 lead late and taking the 25-12 set with ease. The offense stayed strong into the second set, starting with a 7-3 lead and expanding it throughout the set on the way to a 25-17 victory.

Freshman outside hitter Erin McNeil tallied seven kills and hit .400.

“The team has been playing well,” McNeil said. “I think that there is definitely room for improvement and we need to find intensity in some solutions. We had a good weekend, but it could definitely be better since this team has so much potential.”

Against the Knights, the Warhawks kept pace with them through the early part of the first set. A 3-0 run brought them into a 15-15 tie with Calvin later on, but Whitewater fell just short in the set 25-23. The Warhawks continued to stay close to Calvin, but gradually fell behind as the set went on and dropped it 25-17.

“We will hopefully continue this momentum into upcoming games by just staying focused on the task at hand and not getting distracted by what is on the other side of the net,” said senior libero Brittany Robinson.

During the morning of the tournament on Oct. 20, the team concluded play at the against Hope College (Mich.) The Warhawks beat No. 13 Hope by a score of 3-2.

In the first set, the Warhawks went on a 9-1 run to take a 19-11 lead. Hope closed within 2 at the end of the set, but a 3-0 run gave the Warhawks a 25-20 victory.

Both squads were neck and neck throughout the rest of the contest. The back and forth affair continued into the third set, with the teams tied 15-15 later on. The Warhawks went on an 8-2 run after this tie, which proved to be decisive in their 25-22 win. In the fifth set, the Warhawks offense caught fire and sparked a 10-1 run to give them a decisive 13-6 edge. The Warhawks eventually claimed the set and the match 15-7.

“Our tournament went well,” junior defensive specialist Elizabeth Tworek said. “Playing Calvin was intense. We fell short and lost but did not make that determine the rest of how the team played…Everyone gave it their all.”

The Warhawks return to Russell Arena Oct. 24 for conference play against UW-La Crosse for Spooky Spike Night/Senior Night.