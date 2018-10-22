Women’s golf ready for NCAA title run

The University of Wisconsin- Whitewater’s women’s golf team claimed its second straight Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship and will play for the NCAA title in the spring.

The University of Wisconsin- Whitewater's women's golf team claimed its second straight Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship and will play for the NCAA title in the spring.

The list of championships UW-Whitewater holds is now a little longer thanks to the women’s golf team.

The Warhawks became back-to-back Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Champions Oct. 7, and the women are now ready to make a strong run in the NCAA Division III Championship in May of next year.

UW-W won the 54-hole WIAC weekend tournament by 12 strokes.

Whitewater in addition tied the school record—which also happens to be the WIAC championship record—they set at last season’s tournament, finishing with a team score of 942 (315-312-315).

“After we won last year, everyone was motivated to repeat it and I think we all worked hard during the summer,” senior Sabrina Schreck said. “Andrea [Weiland] and Jeff [Schmidt] created a new handbook that gave us some more structure to help us be more successful.”

Juniors Ashley Hofmeister and CheyAnn Knudsen each placed among the top five. Hofmeister finished as the runner-up with a score of 229 (75-75-79), good enough for program record in a 54-hole format, while Knudsen finished with a 233 (80-78-75).

Senior Maddie McCue placed 10th with a 241 (81-78-82). Schreck and junior Kelly Storti tied for 11th, both scoring a 242. Schreck finished with back-to-back 81s (80-81-81) while Storti started and finished with 80s (80-82-80).

Senior Kaitlin Bowe scored a 240 (80-80-80) for the Warhawks’ individuals competition, tying for eighth place. Freshman Ashton Sinak scored a 243 (80-79-84) to tie for 13th, while junior Kristin Bowe finished in 17th with a 245 (82-80-83).

In addition to being named UW-Whitewater’s representative on the WIAC All-Sportsmanship Team, Knudsen became the second NCAA Division III Player of the Year in program history, joining Hofmeister who won the award last year.

Knudsen also shattered the 36-hole school record with a 147 at the Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic in September.

Storti noted her praise for her accomplished teammate.

“She is an outstanding player, and I cannot think of anyone that is more deserving of that title than her,” Storti said. “[Knudsen] is the one that pushes me every single day to get better.”

Hofmeister and Knudsen were also both selected to the 2018 first team and All-WIAC Women’s Golf Team. This the second straight year Hofmeister has been selected to the first team. Schreck was selected to the second team.

“I think last year the team wanted to make the cut and place in the top 10 or 15,” Schreck said. “And this year, now that we know we can compete with the top teams, we have to set some more expectations for ourselves.”

“Every individual has proven they can shoot low, and that we’re more than ready to compete for the title,” Storti said. “In the offseason, we’ll all have to continue working with our swing coaches and stay on top of our game because we don’t have the gift of playing outside year round, like other teams that we’ll be competing against this spring.”

This was the fourth WIAC title in program history, earning the Warhawks a spot in their second straight NCAA championship run. The tournament will take place over a four day period scheduled for May 14 through May 17, and will include 72 holes worth of play at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.

“My teammates are some of my best friends,” Storti said. “Each and every one of them has worked very hard to get where they are today.”

Now WIAC champions, the Warhawks are poised to make a run at a bigger title seven months ahead.