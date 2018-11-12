Men’s and women’s swim and dive topple Titans

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The men’s and women’s swim and dive team lapped UW-Oshkosh on the road Nov. 9, with both teams defeating the Titans and earning their first wins of the season.

The final score for the men was 153-60 and 164-68 for the women.

“I was really happy with how we did at the meet,” head coach Elise Knoche said. “We’ve been training pretty hard in practice so far this season and they stepped up and raced which was great to see and we had some really good performances too.”

The men’s team won all eleven swim events at the classic. Sophomore Zach Noll won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:06.49. Junior Sam Amundson’s time of 22.38 in the 50-yard freestyle took home first place. Senior Chandler Lewis won the 400-yard Individual Medley with a time of 4:19.08.

Lewis credits winning the 400-yard event to his strong swimming attributes.

“I just have a good aerobic base that helps me throughout that race,” Lewis said.

On the women’s side, senior Erin Hawker placed first in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:19.50. She also won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:35.72. Junior Bailey Weston won in the 100 and 200-yard freestyle with times of 56.98 and 2:02.88.

Sophomore Olivia Theobald won the 500-yard and 1650-yard event with times of 5:33.14 and 18:56.10.

Theobald credits the victories because of the hard work put in practice.

“I just think we’ve been doing more practices which helped me be able to complete two long events in a short period of time,” Theobald said.

The meet against UW-Oshkosh was the Warhawks first non-invitational meet of the season.

“Dual meets are a really good opportunity just to practice racing strategies and not really worry too much about times,” Theobald said. There’s not really a lot of breaks in between events so you’re often doing a lot of swimming back to back.”

Next up for the swim and dive teams is the first home meeting of the season against UW-Stevens Point, and the team seems prepared for it.

“Stevens Point is definitely one of the strongest teams in our conference so they’re overall really good,” Lewis said. “We just got to be able to go out and race with those guys because those are the same guys we’re going to be racing at conference.”