Kind talks of progress, recovery for students

With the fall semester behind it, Whitewater Student Government (WSG) plans to move forward confidently and consistently both individually as a student governance and collectively as a campus.

“We all have challenges and we all move forward,” said WSG President Tom Kind. “You learn to adapt, and that’s how you move forward. WSG has done that exact thing, and I know they will continue to do it again this semester.”

WSG plans to continue bridging the campuses of UW-Whitewater and UW-Whitewater at Rock County by understanding the atmospheres at both universities and planning accordingly.

“They’re different cultures, and that’s not going to change. However, what we can do is make it as much of the Whitewater experience as we can in a way that is individualized to the campus. What I want to focus on is how we can make sure we do what we need to do without giving someone an identity that they don’t want” said Kind.

Over the next year, WSG plans on fulfilling their role as representatives and advocates for students by listening to the needs of campus as it heals from the resignation of Chancellor Beverly Kopper.

“It was a really nice thing to be able to say that Chancellor Kopper was a mentor of mine” said Kind.

Regardless of the events and investigation that occurred this fall, Kind remains hopeful for the potential and change that Interim Chancellor Green can bring to UW-W.

“Dr. Green is formal in the most respectable way that I can describe the term. You know who she is and who she is going to be which I am very happy about,” said Kind. “Every chancellor has a different mind and I think that our interim chancellor is going to have a very involved and cooperative process that she will use.”

As the Chancellor Search and Screen process takes place, WSG expects to see candidates that display visibility and accessibility, focus on committed relationships and are ready to listen to concerns on campus.

“It’s exciting to see all these types of bridges being built all over campus and across campuses through this process. It’s interesting to see how we are going to work together, but also make sure that the people who need to be at the table are at the table,” said Kind.

In the meantime, Kind expects WSG to review this past semester to make sure student governance can remain a stronghold for the growth of campus through the changes made.

“I think that the number one part about the healing process is knowing that as things change we will be the same. We here at WSG will continue to do our work as representatives and advocates.” said Kind. “Now we change too, and we’re changing hopefully always for the better but in terms of what our mission is, that will always stay the same.”