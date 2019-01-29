Trewyn following Kumerow’s footsteps

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thirty-two NFL teams will make their selections in the 2019 NFL Draft in April, and front offices will choose the future of their organization based on a full body of work.

If you look at UW-Whitewater graduate and current NFL prospect Nate Trewyn’s resume, you can see why he is deserving of the attention he is getting.

Formerly a Division II player at Minnesota State – Mankato, it was clear the physical tools were there for the Milton, Wisconsin native. After some coaching issues made the situation not as appealing as it once was, Trewyn made the move to UW-Whitewater in 2016 where he would soon find out he would be preparing himself for an opportunity of a lifetime.

Flash-forward to 2019 and Trewyn was chosen as the 2018 Remington Award winner for the nation’s top center in Division III. Trewyn is the second Warhawk to win the Remington Award and the first to do so since his current offensive line coach at UW-Whitewater, Brent Allen, took home the honor in 2007.

In that time since he came to Whitewater, it was clear that Trewyn developed as the foundation of UW-Whitewater’s top 25 scoring offense in the trenches. The offensive unit averaged 41.6 points per game and was top 25 in rushing offense averaging 240.5 yards per game.

“Nate was a big reason we were able to have such a successful year offensively, both in the run and pass,” said former teammate Mitchell Dess. “He was able to communicate well and give our playmakers the time and space to score points.”

The offense’s breakthrough season in 2018, after averaging only 23 points per game the year prior, allowed the Warhawks to finish the season 13-1 and make it all the way to the semifinals where they would fall to eventual national champion Mary-Hardin Baylor.

Head coach Kevin Bullis noted the offense’s success was aided by Trewyn’s commitment to growing himself as player and helping the others beside him on the offensive line.

“He is committed to ‘the process’ and is a competitor who teaches, encourages and challenges, and is accountable and gritty,” said Bullis. “Nate is a great football player, but he is a better man.”

Despite the team’s season being over, Trewyn was invited to be the only Division III player to participate in the NFL Players Association [NFLPA] Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. While at the game, Trewyn had the opportunity to compete against Division I and II players and address what scouts may consider his biggest weakness: his 6’3 304 lbs. frame against the nation’s best and biggest.

“The biggest challenge moving toward the next level is the pace of play and the strength of the players,” said Trewyn. “But coach Allen has prepared me for this throughout my time in Whitewater.”

Despite his smaller stature, Trewyn excelled throughout the week of practices through the eyes of many. He even earned himself a spot-on founder of NFL Draft Bible Ric Serritella’s All NFLPA Bowl First Team roster based on the full week.

Although the week was filled with work on the gridiron, Trewyn got the opportunity to meet with some of the games greats and rising stars including Richard Sherman, Lamar Jackson, and Sam Darnold.

After the NFLPA game was over, Trewyn returned back to Wisconsin to begin training for the Wisconsin Badgers NFL pro day on March 13, where he will be tested in general NFL combine drills such as the 40-yard dash and more specific offensive lineman drills.

He expects to benefit from being at Wisconsin’s pro day, as there are four Badger offensive lineman that will be participating in the event, which should allow scouts to see Trewyn next to more highly known athletes. If Trewyn meets the mark at the pro day, he will hope to get one of the 30 private workouts each NFL team is allowed.

There is a good chance that Trewyn could go undrafted in the NFL Draft, but that won’t deter him from chasing his opportunity. Trewyn shares an agent with former Warhawk and current Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow, who has been preparing Trewyn for the journey that is different for a Division III athlete trying to make it in the NFL.

“It’s something I’ve been working for years to accomplish,” said Trewyn. “If the opportunity comes, I’ll take full advantage of that.”

If his NFL dream doesn’t work out, his legacy at Whitewater stands for itself as a two-time conference champion, a consensus All-American, and a reputation as one of the best to do it for the purple and black.