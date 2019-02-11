Spend time, not cash

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s not about how much money you spend.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American spends just over $130 on Valentine’s Day. Americans spend more than $2 billion on flowers alone for the holiday.

Instead of worrying about how much money you spend or how great your gift is this Valentine’s Day, instead focus on spending time with your significant other.

It is easy to get wrapped up in a day that is designed to be about love and how you can treat your significant other in a way that makes them feel special.

But you can make them feel special without dropping your salary for the next month and by being present and spending time together.

Go to a movie or get dinner, and split the check. Don’t spend hours scrolling through the internet searching for the expensive gift that your significant other will love.

A bouquet of $10 flowers can mean just as much as a $200 watch when it is coming from the right person.

Spend time talking about how your day was and how the last year has changed you. Ask your partner what you can do to make them feel appreciated the other 364 days of the year and not just on a random day in February we choose to appreciate each other. Do more this Valentine’s Day. Be present, and be appreciative.