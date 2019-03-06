Bowling squad defeats top-ranked team in Big Red Invite

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The No. 13 Warhawk bowling team took home fourth place with a 5-6 record in the Big Red Invitational against nine other schools, including Big 10 host the Nebraska Cornhuskers March 1-3 .

“This weekend went really well,” senior Emma Kuhn said. “You will always have some bad breaks or bad luck and you can’t let it get you down. Our team chemistry this weekend was really good. Everyone was in every single shot and it is always a great feeling to know your teammates are behind you with every shot.”

The Warhawks opened up the meet by going 3-1 on the first day of the three day event March 1 and defeated third-ranked Nebraska by a score of 1064-1023 in their first match of the day. The Warhawks would go on to lose their next match to fourth-ranked Arkansas State by a score of 1017-948. Whitewater bounced back in the last two matches of the day, defeating Lincoln Missouri and No. 16 Central Missouri.

The first day was all Baker matches with the Warhawks scoring over 1,000 points in three of their four matches and finishing the first day in fourth place.

On the second day of the invite, the Warhawks competed in traditional matches and went 2-3 as a team to remain in fourth place, pushing their record for the invite to 5-4. The Warhawks were able to knock off top ranked McKendree University [Ill.] and Valparaiso University [Ind.] in traditional matches.

Kuhn was the highest individual Warhawk in the standings after day two at seventh place with an average of 214.40 in five traditional games. Sophomore Mary Conneely was also in the top 10 individual bowlers with an average of 210.40 in five games, good for ninth place.

Senior Brett Butchske competed in three games and finished with an average of 219.67 for the day. Sophomore Peyton Attig and freshman Caitlin Mertins each played three games and finished with averages of 194.67 and 180 respectively.

The Warhawks fell to both Maryville University [Mo.], 4-2, and Arkansas State, 4-3, in the final day of tournament play.

“I think the main thing that we will be working on is our confidence,” Kuhn said. “We all know what we need to do and at this point in the season, all our hard work is paying off and it just comes down to making good, confident shots.”