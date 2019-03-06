Gymnastics’ season-high score not enough

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Warhawk gymnastics team closed out the regular season this past Saturday against WIAC foe UW-Oshkosh at Kris Russell Arena, and dropped the meet by a close score of 190.675-191.850 on Senior Day. UW-W’s score was the highest team score this season and 19th-highest in Warhawk gymnastics history.

On vault, junior Lauren Marshall took first with a season-best score of 9.700, propelling the Warhawks to a team score of 47.000 on that apparatus. Senior Erica Briscoe also matched her season-high score of 9.525, good for fourth on vault. Following Briscoe, freshman Emily North and Abigail Missiaen both finished in a three-way tie for fifth place with identical scores of 9.500. The score was North’s career-high.

The Warhawks recorded another solid outing on the uneven parallel bars with a team score of 47.425. Junior Acacia Fossum led the way for the Warhawks by placing herself into the top-25 in program history with a 9.725 score, which gives her a career-high. Sophomore Blaise Wilson tied for third place with a 9.625 and senior Bailey Fitzpatrick finished sixth with a 9.500.

On the balance beam, North led the Warhawks with a new career-high of 9.750, good for a third place tie. North’s score is now tied for the sixth-best score in program history. Fossum and sophomore Vanessa Olinger tied for fifth place with scores of 9.650. The score is now a season-high for Fossum and a new personal record for Olinger. The team’s score of 47.950 is now tied for sixth all-time in program history.

On floor exercise, the Warhawks finished with a combined score of 47.600, a season-best score in that event. Briscoe was able to place third with a 9.600 finish. Fossum, Olinger, and seniors Lewa Evans and Frankee Hutton-Lau placed 6-7-8-9, respectively, on the floor exercise.

“To be very honest, I think we’re just getting started,” head coach Jennifer Regan said. “Every week, we’re improving and that’s the biggest thing. We’re not there yet. We’ve got to get back in the gym on Monday and key in on the little things so we’re ready to go for regionals.”

The team recognized seniors Erika Briscoe, Lewa Evans, Bailey Fitzpatrick, Abby Helmke, and Frankee Hutton-Lau following the conclusion of the meet.

“Personally, this was just another meet for practice and we’re hoping this isn’t the end,” Fitzpatrick said. “We want to keep on building on what we’ve been doing all season. As much as it is our last home meet, I use it as an opportunity to keep bettering myself in the gym and that means getting the practices I need to continue through the season.”

The Warhawks head to the postseason March 9 in the WIAC championships/NCGA west regional at UW-Stout in Menomonie, Wis.