SweetSpot captures coffee title

The SweetSpot is on the top of the coffee world in Whitewater.

The local café and bakery was recently given the Royal Purple Best of Whitewater 2019 award for best coffee.

The SweetSpot is a family-run, community focused business. The owners, the mother and daughter team of Karen Moline and Lacey Reichwald, have operated the SweetSpot since 2008.

The Sweetspot is known for supporting local artists, supporting numerous town events and sticking with staff that is notoriously friendly. With one building housing the coffee house and another hosting the bakery, Whitewater residents receive a unique experience at both locations.

The Café is located in a historic Whitewater Hotel building in the downtown, and the SweetSpot Bakehouse is on Main Street.

The SweetSpot Café has a lot to offer. From hot breakfast, healthy sandwiches, soups and salads, the Café has plenty of food options to be paired with its unique coffees, teas and other beverages.

The SweetSpot Bakehouse creates just about every bakery item and is notorious for its cakes, cupcakes and cookies. The Bakehouse also has a full-service and bakery drive thru.

Owner and General Manager Lacey Reichwald bought the business in 2008 and has helped both the Café and Bakehouse grow.

At both locations, the SweetSpot focuses on bringing fresh items to its customers on a monthly and seasonal basis. The SweetSpot offers seasonal cupcakes. This Spring, the flavor is lemon lavender. The business also makes seasonal muffins, which are always vegan.

Since Fat Tuesday, the day before the Christian celebration of Ash Wednesday, was last week, the SweetSpot held its annual paczki special.

Paczkis are a traditional Polish dessert that is popular on Fat Tuesday. This was traditionally done to use up all of the eggs, butter, sugar and milk in the kitchen before Lent.

The SweetSpot decided to start making Paczki because “Customers began asking in our first year of business if we would make paczki for Fat Tuesday, so we started that first spring. We only sell them one day a year, so we look forward to it,” said Reichwald.

The SweetSpot is happy to be part of the community and included in the Best of Whitewater.

Fat Tuesday is a good day for the SweetSpot, and there is a big influx of customers on that day. “It’s not quite as busy as Valentine’s Day or Thanksgiving week, but it’s fun for us to see so many people,” said Reichwald.

Reichwald mentions that they enjoy seeing so many people on special days but she also loves seeing people that just come in to by a cup of coffee.

Both SweetSpot locations are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.