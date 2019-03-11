Track & field takes 15th place tie in Boston

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On March 8 and 9, the Whitewater track and field team sent seven athletes to Boston to compete in the NCAA Division III Indoor National Championship. Receiving 12 points throughout the two days of competition, the men’s team was able to tie for 15th place. This is the ninth top 15 finish for the Warhawks in the last 10 years.

Sophomore Zach Jasinski was the top finisher for the Warhawks. He took home silver in the men’s pole vault with a 5.05-meter vault. Jasinski had set the indoor team record last year with a 4.91-meter vault. Sophomore Adam Schommer comes home tied for 16th in the pole vault going for a 4.45-meter vault.

Sophomore Alex Duff ran an 8.07 in his 60-meter hurdles prelim, which was good enough for second going into the finals. Duff ran a 9.17 in the finals, which landed him in fifth place. Duff has now received back to back All-American honors in the 60-meter hurdles and a total of five All-American honors.

Sophomore David Fassbender made the trip for the 5,000-meter race, finishing 17th with a time of 15:04.67. This is a new best for the All-American, previously running a 15.09.04 at the Pointer Final Qualifier on March 3.

Tied for 17th place in the high jump, junior Dylan Ferger finished the day with a 1.92-meter jump. Ferger had placed third in WIAC Indoor Championships with a season best 2.05-meter jump on Feb. 22-23.

The Warhawks sent two women along to compete with great results. Junior Abbie Felton went into the finals with a time of 57.71 in the 400-meter dash. Felton ran her best time of the year in the finals, 56.56, which placed her 10th. Felton is a six-time All American throughout her career at Whitewater.

Sophomore Shelby Nickels finished in 12th with a 5.32-meter jump in the women’s long jump. She came up just a little short of her personal best of 5.52 meters from Midwest Elite Invitational on Feb. 10.

The indoor portion is over for the Warhawks, but their season continues. On April 5, Whitewater starts the outdoor season by hosting the Rex Foster Twilight.