Bowling squad strikes down opponents in Music City

The No. 10 UW-Whitewater Bowling team traveled to the Nashville, Tenn. area March 15-17 for the Colombia 300 Music City Classic. This is the team’s last competition before the NCAA championship meet in April.

The Warhawks got off to a hot start by going 5-0 in the first day of the three-day event. The first day saw the teams competing in Baker scoring competitions. The Warhawks totaled 5032 pins and an average 201.3 pins per game through the five Baker games, which was sixth best out of 29 competing teams.

“This is a 30-team tournament and it’s a very competitive environment, with tough competition,” senior Emma Kuhn said. “We pulled out some big wins this weekend against some of the top ranked teams in the country.”

The Warhawks’ first two victories of the event came against No. 4 Arkansas State and No. 14 UAB [Ala.] by scores of 991-976 and 1023-1013, respectively. The Warhawks also defeated No. 12 Tulane University [La.], Elmhurst College [Ill.] and Drury University [Mo.] before the first day was over.

Traditional games began on Saturday with the Warhawks losing their first game of the competition to Youngstown State University [Ohio] but bouncing back with wins against Monmouth University [N.J.] and Mount Aloysius College [Penn.]. In the last two games of the day the Warhawks claimed decisive victories over Howard University [District of Columbia] and Saint Francis University [Pa.] by scores of 984-841 and 1019-952, respectively.

“Considering where we started at the beginning of the year, we are all very happy with the progress we’ve made and the point we are at right now.” Kuhn said. “Starting the season ranked 21st and now being ranked 10th in the country among all divisions is a huge accomplishment. We are also the only ranked DIII university so we are definitely proud of the strides we’ve made.”

The final day of competition took place after press time. For updated results, visit to the UW-Whitewater Bowling team webpage.

The Warhawks return to action on April 11 at the NCAA Championship meet in Cleveland, Ohio.