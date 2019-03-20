Freckmann showcases one more time

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Being named to play in an All-Star game is a rare opportunity for many athletes, but UW-W senior forward Olivia Freckmann became one of the few this past weekend.

She competed in the inaugural Beyond Sports Women’s Collegiate All-Star Game in Salem, Va. March 16.

Freckmann was one of 20 participants to be selected for the All-Star game, which features the top players from around the United States in NCAA Division III. She earned more than 1,000 fan votes to secure her spot.

“I really didn’t believe I was going to play one more game for such a prestigious reason,” said Freckmann. “It’s such an honor and I’m very lucky to have been chosen. Knowing it was my last season ever it really pushed me to give it all I had and leave everything out there. I’m glad it showed and was recognized by the WBCA.”

Freckmann played for Team Manning and posted six points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal to add to her already established career stat line. Team Manning fell to Team Strong, 99-77.

The senior forward finished her UW-W career with 719 points, 672 rebounds, 120 assists and 129 steals.

Freckmann was selected first-team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and led the Warhawks to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 11th bid in the last 12 years. This past season, she played and started in all 28 games.

Head coach Keri Carollo had positive comments on Freckmann’s success and final game in her basketball career.

“It is a great honor for Olivia, our program and our University,” said Carollo. “To be one of the top 20 players in the country out of 435 schools is pretty incredible. It says a lot about Olivia and her commitment to the game of basketball and UW-Whitewater.”

Freckmann was the leader for the Warhawks with 48 steals and was named to the WIAC All-Defensive Team. She finished her career with 14 double-doubles, with 11 of them happening this past eason. She is tied for fourth in career double-doubles and sixth in career rebounds in the UW-W women’s basketball program record book.

“Olivia is deserving of this honor because she led our team in scoring, rebounding, is first team all-conference, on the conference all-defense team, team captain, had multiple double/doubles, and other honors pending,” said head coach Keri Carollo. “She has done numerous community service projects. She maintains a solid grade point average and will graduate this spring and then go on to law school next fall. She is a person of great character and has done an exceptional job representing Warhawk women’s basketball and UW-Whitewater.”

Freckmann has ended her basketball career on a very high note and will be remembered in the women’s basketball program for a long time for her commitment and success.