Women’s tennis wins first match since October

The Warhawk women’s tennis team earned its first win since winning the WIAC championship in October against Augustana College [Ill.] 7-2 in Lake Geneva March 16.

UW-W also took on Cardinal Stritch University but fell in its second dual match, 6-3.

“The match we were targeting first was Augustana because they’re DIII and they’re a regionally ranked team DIII, so we knew they were good,” head coach Frank Barnes said.

In their match against Augustana, the Warhawks claimed two victories in doubles. The victories came from sophomore Paige Nierman and freshman Molly Rueth and seniors Gabi Kitchell and Julie Martin. The Warhawks picked up five singles victories from Kitchell, Martin, Nierman, sophomore Sabrina Palvara and freshman Elsie Ha. Ha clinched the match point for the Warhawks 7-2 victory.

Against Cardinal Stritch, the Warhawks claimed a doubles victory from Kitchell and Martin. In the first slot, Kitchell claimed a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-2) victory, while Martin secured a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the second slot. However, Cardinal Stritch claimed two doubles victories and four singles victories to secure the win at 6-3.

“If we could be a team like that at one and two, we should be able to compete against anybody at those top spots,” said Barnes.

Reuth said she knew first-hand how good Cardinal Stritch was.

“They have a lot of good one players,” Reuth said. “We played a few of them in the fall at one of our invites, and yeah they’re a really good team.”

The Warhawks currently hold a record of 7-4 for the season.

“We’re trying to get our footing this semester with the spring season just starting and trying to keep our ranking up,” Reuth said.

Next up for the Warhawks is a spring trip to Virginia and South Carolina. Whitewater will travel to Fredericksburg, Va. to face The College of New Jersey and Mary Washington on March 22 and 24. The Warhawks will then travel to Hilton Head Island, S.C. to face Carleton College [Minn.] and the University of Depauw [Ind.] on March 26 and 27.